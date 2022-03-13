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MASSIVE EMF5G TOWER DISGUISED AS A TREE TAKEN DOWN IN PERU
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217 views • March 13, 2022
From UKACTION
Reports of this happening throughout the world of EMF5G Towers often disguised as chimneys, trees and all kinds of things that look natural to the environment.
The people of Peru got this one taken down.
Reports of this happening throughout the world of EMF5G Towers often disguised as chimneys, trees and all kinds of things that look natural to the environment.
The people of Peru got this one taken down.
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