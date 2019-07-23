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Running Side Aerial - Acrobatic Tutorial
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333 views • July 23, 2019
Welcome to oneHOWTO Sports. In this new acrobatics tutorial, we bring you the step-by-step techniques you need to master the running side aerial. An aerial is a type of flip which doesn't require you to place your hands on the ground for support. This is something difficult to do from standing, so a no handed running side aerial is a good way to build up momentum for the flip and ensure you keep all your other appendages off the ground. Essentially, the side serial is like a no handed cartwheel, so we need to practice this move first. Our acrobatics teacher Cris will take you through everything you need to know to execute this move perfectly, so keep watching to find out more.
On our OneHowTo youtube channel you can find anything you can think of doing, learning,enjoying and advising. On OneHowTo we want to show you how to draw, apply makeup, children's games, decoration tips, music, languages, experiments, handcraft, dance and many other things.
On our OneHowTo youtube channel you can find anything you can think of doing, learning,enjoying and advising. On OneHowTo we want to show you how to draw, apply makeup, children's games, decoration tips, music, languages, experiments, handcraft, dance and many other things.
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