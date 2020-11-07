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FULL SHOW: War For America! Democrats And MSM Have Faked News, Pandemics, And Now Elections
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125 views • November 07, 2020
Major developing news on today’s War Room includes a Press Conference from President Trump, his first since the Democrat election steal, and he addresses all aspects of the Democrat election theft and claims he has the evidence. Dr. Steve Piezcenik joins with a shocking news story. President Trump anticipated the Democrat election theft and set the traps for them to fall in. Dr. P claims arrests are coming. Amanda Milius is in the studio talk about her documents, Plot Against The President. We are joined by Jesse Lee Peterson for his take on the state of America before we take the President Trump press conference live. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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