Michael Salla





Oct 27, 2022 Randy Cramer claims to have completed a 20 and back tour of duty with a secret space program where he attained the rank of Captain in the USMC special section. He was sent to Lunar Operations Command in 1987 for his induction and spent the next 17 years as a supersoldier protecting Mars corporate colonies from attacks by indigenous Reptilian and Insectoid species. Randy says that he subsequently spent 3 years as a pilot of various types of spacecraft that belonged to the Solar Warden space fleet. He asserts that he next completed a ten year assignment performing rescues and assassinations in special space operations.





Randy Cramer has undergone a lie detector test which confirmed that he was not being deceptive and discusses the results in the interview. He currently teaches psionics courses. More info is available on his website: https://www.universityofconsciousevolution.com/





For previous interviews featuring Randy Cramer visit: https://exopolitics.org/from-secret-space-program-insider-to-psionics-trainer/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sw4x_QFiOE



