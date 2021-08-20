© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rav Uri Sofer's Warning About the "Vaccines"
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • August 20, 2021
Posted 6January2021 Chananya Weissman:
Rav Uri Sofer from Bnei Brak gives an impassioned warning to the community (Hebrew). Trust in Hashem and stop being afraid.
Rav Uri Sofer from Bnei Brak gives an impassioned warning to the community (Hebrew). Trust in Hashem and stop being afraid.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.