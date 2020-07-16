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Whites: How to do Activism Effectively - also: Creating a White Political Army
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27 views • July 16, 2020
People have been asking me for solutions. In this video I discuss an idea that someone raised with me about whether activism by writing can work, especially for the problems we have in South Africa with murders. I discuss in details what my mentor, the late Dr Chris Jordaan taught me. He had spent 20 years in military intelligence and was well known in intelligence circles in Europe. I discuss activism against businesses and at even higher levels.
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