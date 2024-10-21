© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The WHO and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, together with world leaders in the field of "health", are funding the world's leading universities to train 10,000 future doctors on issues related to how "climate change" is leading to greater incidence of cancer, cardiovascular disease and mental illness