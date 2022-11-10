Probiotics for Dogs - Probiotics for Gut Flora, Digestive Health, Occasional Diarrhea & Bowel Support - Clinically Studied

Support Fido's Tummy - These functional soft chew supplements have a base of pumpkin and papaya (sources of enzymes) plus probiotics for digestion, bowel, and immune support to care for canine pets.

Features Clinically Studied DE111 Probiotic - This chewable functional supplement contains DE111, a clinically studied Bacillus subtilis that supports proper digestive function and the immune system.

Six-Strain Probiotic Powder Blend - These chewables contain six probiotics (live bacteria) that support gut function and proper gut flora for support against occasional diarrhea, gas, and bloating.

Supports Doggy Gut Flora - Probiotic Bites help support microflora for occasional gastric distress (constipation, indigestion, gas, bloating) support and digestive tract health for your doggie.

Treat Fido to Tasty Immunity Support - The DE111, Lactobacillus acidophilus, L. plantarum, L. brevis, L. fermentum, and L. lactis help animal immune response for small, medium, and large breeds.


