Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 17, 2023

Episode 2087 - Don’t attend dark wicked events. Be careful which video games your kids watch. Update on the Maui Fires. CDC announced 44% excess mortality of younger people. Does Klaus Schwab from the WEF think he’s a god? Digital currency released in Brazil. RFK says bio weapons being developed by USA. Can you feel that something is wrong? Plus much much more! Todays show is an intense politically incorrect truth barrage. It is a must listen!

