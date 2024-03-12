He's the Reason You Are Alive - Vote Fat Face Mike Flood for Congress in Nebraska

Were you alive during the Pandemic?



And, are you alive today?



Then vote Fat Face Mike Flood.



He was playing Congresstard from Nebraska during the Pandemic and the reason you are alive is because of his Lockdowns, Mask Mandates, and Forced Vaccinations.



So, if you are alive today, it's time to show your thanks to the fat face fraud who saved you from the covid virus.



Remember, vote Fat Face Mike Flood because. he’s the reason you are alive.



#mikeflood #nebraska #election #nebraskaelection #alive #teamflood #nebraskaelection2024 #votenebraska #nebraskavote #senator #senaterace #visitnebraska #wedontdcoast #givingtuesday402 #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #fraud #jokes #joke #pete #ricketts #scumbag #whitetrash

