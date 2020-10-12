When America Divides Israel!

Every US President since Jimmy Carter has pushed for Israel to conform to the United Nations Resolutions 242 and 338, which demand that Israel retreat to their pre-1967 boundary lines. Is President Trump any different? We just saw President Trump negotiate another peace treaty between two more Arab nations and Israel on September 15, 2020. Everything looks great on the surface. What could possibly go wrong?Join me as we take a look at what is actually going on behind the scenes. And what does God say about these peace treaties? What are the modern prophets saying?And Amazingly, What are the Signs from Heaven saying?It just might be that America has a very rude awakening coming – within the next four years!MUSICOpening MusicTechnologyArtist: Grégoire LourmeAlbum: LifeYear: 2015License: Personaljamendo.comFinal Credits MusicThe Nightby Sagittarius VAlbum: RenegadeYear: 2014License: PersonalArtRoyal Dawn by SupposedlyHumanBright Arms in Space by SupposedlyHumanA Far Away Land by SupposedlyHumanProphecies that America will be split by a huge Earthquake when it Divides IsraelJohn Kilpatrick – The New Madrid Fault LineThe Jim Bakker Show #2045April 16, 2012Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj - Prophetic Words For America (Day 1)Jim Bakker Show #3377December 11, 2017Shane Warren’s Vision of AmericaSid Roth.orgJuly 9, 2012