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When America Divides Israel!
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34 views • October 12, 2020
Every US President since Jimmy Carter has pushed for Israel to conform to the United Nations Resolutions 242 and 338, which demand that Israel retreat to their pre-1967 boundary lines. Is President Trump any different? We just saw President Trump negotiate another peace treaty between two more Arab nations and Israel on September 15, 2020. Everything looks great on the surface. What could possibly go wrong?
Join me as we take a look at what is actually going on behind the scenes. And what does God say about these peace treaties? What are the modern prophets saying?
And Amazingly, What are the Signs from Heaven saying?
It just might be that America has a very rude awakening coming – within the next four years!
MUSIC
Opening Music
Technology
https://www.jamendo.com/track/1292388/technology
Artist: Grégoire Lourme
Album: Life
Year: 2015
License: Personal
jamendo.com
Final Credits Music
The Night
by Sagittarius V
https://sagittariusvmusic.bandcamp.com/track/the-night
Album: Renegade
Year: 2014
License: Personal
Art
Royal Dawn by SupposedlyHuman
https://www.deviantart.com/supposedlyhuman/art/Royal-Dawn-340203992
Bright Arms in Space by SupposedlyHuman
https://www.deviantart.com/supposedlyhuman/art/Bright-Arms-in-Space-340335598
A Far Away Land by SupposedlyHuman
https://www.deviantart.com/supposedlyhuman/art/A-Far-Away-Land-340202887
Prophecies that America will be split by a huge Earthquake when it Divides Israel
John Kilpatrick – The New Madrid Fault Line
The Jim Bakker Show #2045
April 16, 2012
https://jimbakkershow.com/video/show-2045/
Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj - Prophetic Words For America (Day 1)
Jim Bakker Show #3377
December 11, 2017
https://jimbakkershow.com/video/sadhu-sundar-selvaraj/
Shane Warren’s Vision of America
Sid Roth.org
July 9, 2012
https://sidroth.org/television/tv-archives/shane-warren-america/
Join me as we take a look at what is actually going on behind the scenes. And what does God say about these peace treaties? What are the modern prophets saying?
And Amazingly, What are the Signs from Heaven saying?
It just might be that America has a very rude awakening coming – within the next four years!
MUSIC
Opening Music
Technology
https://www.jamendo.com/track/1292388/technology
Artist: Grégoire Lourme
Album: Life
Year: 2015
License: Personal
jamendo.com
Final Credits Music
The Night
by Sagittarius V
https://sagittariusvmusic.bandcamp.com/track/the-night
Album: Renegade
Year: 2014
License: Personal
Art
Royal Dawn by SupposedlyHuman
https://www.deviantart.com/supposedlyhuman/art/Royal-Dawn-340203992
Bright Arms in Space by SupposedlyHuman
https://www.deviantart.com/supposedlyhuman/art/Bright-Arms-in-Space-340335598
A Far Away Land by SupposedlyHuman
https://www.deviantart.com/supposedlyhuman/art/A-Far-Away-Land-340202887
Prophecies that America will be split by a huge Earthquake when it Divides Israel
John Kilpatrick – The New Madrid Fault Line
The Jim Bakker Show #2045
April 16, 2012
https://jimbakkershow.com/video/show-2045/
Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj - Prophetic Words For America (Day 1)
Jim Bakker Show #3377
December 11, 2017
https://jimbakkershow.com/video/sadhu-sundar-selvaraj/
Shane Warren’s Vision of America
Sid Roth.org
July 9, 2012
https://sidroth.org/television/tv-archives/shane-warren-america/
Keywords
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