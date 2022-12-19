Chinese Leader Prepares New Measures To Boost Economy in Crisis

https://gnews.org/articles/602369

摘要：12/17/2022 Xi Jinping, Politburo members and other officials will meet to outline an economic plan to revive China's economy. However, the healthcare system is under pressure from a surge in medical consultations at several hospitals in Beijing and several cities. International investors are still unclear on the way forward after the change in China's policy against the virus and are waiting for a transition plan.



