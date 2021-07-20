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Why You Shouldn't Watch The Mockingbird Media
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420 views • July 20, 2021
By "Our Democracy" they mean communist code, we don't live in a democracy. We are a Constitutional Republic. "Our Democracy" is a rebranding or programming to subtly slip in democracy into your subconscious. They don't expect you to notice this. Democracies always always always end in mob rule. Call people out when they try to slip in rebranding and don't let them get away with it.
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