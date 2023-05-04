Covid-19 had nothing to do with public health, says Christine Anderson

"This whole COVID thing had never anything to do with public health. It
never had anything to do with breaking waves. It always had to do with
breaking people in order to make us a part of a mindless, malleable
mass." "The goal, ultimately, is to transform our free and democratic
societies into totalitarian societies. Their goal is to strip each and
every one of us of our fundamental rights of freedom, democracy, the
rule of law. They want to get rid of all of this," concluded [Christine
Anderson, German member of European Parliament].
Posted by Children's Health Defense here: https://twitter.com/ChildrensHD/status/1653822105639690243
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.