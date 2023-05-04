Create New Account
Covid-19 had nothing to do with public health, says Christine Anderson
"This whole COVID thing had never anything to do with public health. It never had anything to do with breaking waves. It always had to do with breaking people in order to make us a part of a mindless, malleable mass." "The goal, ultimately, is to transform our free and democratic societies into totalitarian societies. Their goal is to strip each and every one of us of our fundamental rights of freedom, democracy, the rule of law. They want to get rid of all of this," concluded [Christine Anderson, German member of European Parliament].

Posted by Children's Health Defense here: https://twitter.com/ChildrensHD/status/1653822105639690243

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

