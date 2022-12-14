Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Utqiagvik, Alaska Sunday morning service

Welcome to the new Calvary Bible Baptist Church channel! We are at the top of Alaska in Utqiagvik. We are an independent Baptist church with ministries such as hockey, children, teen, Reformers Unanimous addictions recovery, supporting missionaries, and vacation bible school. This is our first video. The next video should have a better starting and ending point. God bless you! Sincerely, Pastor Darryl and Laurie Serino

