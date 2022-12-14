Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Utqiagvik, Alaska Sunday morning service
27 views
channel image
Calvary Baptist Barrow
Published 18 hours ago |

Welcome to the new Calvary Bible Baptist Church channel!  We are at the top of Alaska in Utqiagvik.  We are an independent Baptist church with ministries such as hockey, children, teen, Reformers Unanimous addictions recovery, supporting missionaries, and vacation bible school.  This is our first video.  The next video should have a better starting and ending point.  God bless you!  Sincerely, Pastor Darryl and Laurie Serino

Keywords
biblechristjesusindependentchurchbaptistkjvalaskapastorpraisecalvarylordthedarrylserino

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket