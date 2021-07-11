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WHO IS SETH RICH? - Project Apario releases SethRich files declassified by FBI
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203 views • July 11, 2021
WHO IS SETH RICH? - Project Apario releases SethRich files declassified by FBI
https://youtu.be/_Sv_IbtTRUQ
MINUTE HIGHLIGHT: The Seth Rich murder going public is the Trump Card. This is what stealth bombing looks like. Everyone's eyes are on Durham and yet these bombshell documents are getting declassified as we speak and Project Apario is leading the charge in providing the public with a censorship resistant OSINT research utility to StumbleInto™ who had Seth Rich murdered and why it was covered up. We must demand accountability for Seth Rich's murder. The newly declassified records destroy the media's credibility. Share this far and wide and start exploring the newly released files: https://projectapario.com/si/record_set/WKKZAPSNU/name/Seth-Rich
XMA Header Image
Project Apario: OSINT research social media utility
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Sv_IbtTRUQ&;ab_channel=ProjectApario
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/The-Deep-Rig-Full-Movie:a1fb4aaa803e2b26c3952402b08b3b01b58fcd14
Minds: Part 1 https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258765175537225728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Minds: Part 2: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258767223504969728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
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This is how the vaccine (nano-dust), spike Protein, Graphene oxide + 5g Control your brain
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Zfs6TL
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vdsvtvvugkaxec4/This is how the nano-dust (from vaxx), spike Protein, Graphene oxide & 5g Control your brain - Copy.docx?dl=0
Graphene Oxide ~ The Mechanism For Connection To 5G Grid
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/Graphene-Oxide---The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:e?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
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Neuroscientists at UCL have developed an ‘all-optical’ method for simultaneous recording and alteration of nervous impulses in the living brain.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2014/dec/22/researchers-read-and-write-brain-activity-with-light
Genetically Engineered 'Magneto' Protein Remotely Controls Brain & Behavior ~ BadAss Methodology
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Genetically-Engineered-Magneto-Protein:1?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Infinite Waters (Diving Deep)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9oMPGTMKdY
Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Graphene-Oxide-The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:9
In vivo manipulation of zebrafish behavior using Magneto2.0
https://youtu.be/iHTpJNSNFlc
NEURALDUST-Brain-Computer-Interface - Robert Duncan
https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/NEURALDUST-Brain-Computer-Interface---Robert-Duncan:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
New Nuremberg Trial to take place on September 21st 2021 on the Isle of Man
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WHVXxu
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1'
https://qanon.video/video-category/q-the-plan/
=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
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[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
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[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
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[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-113229341014946
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/stpierrs/
https://youtu.be/_Sv_IbtTRUQ
MINUTE HIGHLIGHT: The Seth Rich murder going public is the Trump Card. This is what stealth bombing looks like. Everyone's eyes are on Durham and yet these bombshell documents are getting declassified as we speak and Project Apario is leading the charge in providing the public with a censorship resistant OSINT research utility to StumbleInto™ who had Seth Rich murdered and why it was covered up. We must demand accountability for Seth Rich's murder. The newly declassified records destroy the media's credibility. Share this far and wide and start exploring the newly released files: https://projectapario.com/si/record_set/WKKZAPSNU/name/Seth-Rich
XMA Header Image
Project Apario: OSINT research social media utility
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Sv_IbtTRUQ&;ab_channel=ProjectApario
More Stuff:
The Deep Rig: [FULL NOVIE}
Must See and SHARE
Odysee: https://odysee.com/The-Deep-Rig-Full-Movie:a1fb4aaa803e2b26c3952402b08b3b01b58fcd14
Minds: Part 1 https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258765175537225728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Minds: Part 2: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258767223504969728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
___________________________________
fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
This is how the vaccine (nano-dust), spike Protein, Graphene oxide + 5g Control your brain
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Zfs6TL
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vdsvtvvugkaxec4/This is how the nano-dust (from vaxx), spike Protein, Graphene oxide & 5g Control your brain - Copy.docx?dl=0
Graphene Oxide ~ The Mechanism For Connection To 5G Grid
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/Graphene-Oxide---The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:e?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Magnetism In People Is Caused By Graphene Oxide Claims Lawsuit 6-26-2021
https://odysee.com/@DuckHK:b/6262021c:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Neuroscientists at UCL have developed an ‘all-optical’ method for simultaneous recording and alteration of nervous impulses in the living brain.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2014/dec/22/researchers-read-and-write-brain-activity-with-light
Genetically Engineered 'Magneto' Protein Remotely Controls Brain & Behavior ~ BadAss Methodology
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Genetically-Engineered-Magneto-Protein:1?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Infinite Waters (Diving Deep)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9oMPGTMKdY
Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Graphene-Oxide-The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:9
In vivo manipulation of zebrafish behavior using Magneto2.0
https://youtu.be/iHTpJNSNFlc
NEURALDUST-Brain-Computer-Interface - Robert Duncan
https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/NEURALDUST-Brain-Computer-Interface---Robert-Duncan:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
New Nuremberg Trial to take place on September 21st 2021 on the Isle of Man
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WHVXxu
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1'
https://qanon.video/video-category/q-the-plan/
=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-113229341014946
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
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