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"Steve Pieczenik - Would You Buy a Car from this Guy? Sat Jan. 23 2021
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230 views • January 24, 2021
There are so many former intelligence people out there that continue to say things that do not appear to happen. The Q phenomena being a part - as well as, people like Robert David Steele and Steve Pieczenik among many others. They make claims and statements about events that did happen who's claims do not appear to jibe with actual events. They 'predict' events that do not happen!
What are we to make of these people?
This is my take,
What are we to make of these people?
This is my take,
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