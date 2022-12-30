Food Forest Abundance School Install at Creative Inspiration Journey School in St. Cloud, Florida

This past fall, we at Food Forest Abundance took part in a pretty amazing project…

We got to be part of the design as well as the installation at the Creative Inspiration Journey School in St. Cloud, Florida.

The main idea behind this design was to incorporate a welcome area for all guests and students, as well as an educational space to showcase perennial growing systems.

Come take a look at what we were able to accomplish at this school…

Some of the things planted were…

- Avocados

- Bananas

- Blackberries

- Blueberries

- Lemon Grass

- Different kinds of spinach

- A wide variety of herbs

- Pineapples

- Yarrow

- Turmeric

- Sweet Potatoes

- Sunflowers

…and SO many more plants.

70+ to be exact!

A big thank you to….

- The school for believing in us and trusting us to get this done right, and for creating this amazing space for all your staff, students, and guests

- The volunteers who showed up to help

We couldn't have done it without everyone's support!

