Glenn Beck | What’s REALLY going on with gas prices, Biden & Saudi Arabia

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Do NOT be fooled by President Biden’s trip to Israel, the rhetoric coming from his mouth, or by what’s happening with our gas prices, Glenn says. Because Biden’s trip to Israel — and the messages he gave while there — actually are all about Saudi Arabia.
Glenn explains what’s REALLY going on, why our president is practically ‘begging’ Saudi officials for oil, the connections to the World Economic Forum/ESG, and how this all hints at IMPOVERISHMENT coming throughout the world soon…
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