Glenn Beck | What’s REALLY going on with gas prices, Biden & Saudi Arabia

Do NOT be fooled by President Biden’s trip to Israel, the rhetoric coming from his mouth, or by what’s happening with our gas prices, Glenn says. Because Biden’s trip to Israel — and the messages he gave while there — actually are all about Saudi Arabia.

Glenn explains what’s REALLY going on, why our president is practically ‘begging’ Saudi officials for oil, the connections to the World Economic Forum/ESG, and how this all hints at IMPOVERISHMENT coming throughout the world soon…

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