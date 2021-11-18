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"A Whole Judgement- A Warning" - [Prophecy of Russia, Judgement & A Word About Children]
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668 views • November 18, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Russia will take over America, they will outclass American military forces and gobble up the territory. It will be a silent takeover from embedded spies within. A warning about children and judgement. Sexual immorality and all sins will be judged, no one will escape being tried by God. Many prophecies revisited, along with a warning of of keeping God's laws so as to be among the small remnant who truly love God in America.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/02/a-whole-judgement-a-warning-september-1-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
THE RUSSIANS WILL TAKE AMERICA:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/18/__trashed/
ASCENDANCY (Rise of Russia in international arena) : https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/13/ascendancy-november-13-2020/
Wrath Is On The Land (image where Jesus stood to plead His case against the U.S.A.):
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/05/wrath-is-on-the-land-july-5th-2021/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Russia will take over America, they will outclass American military forces and gobble up the territory. It will be a silent takeover from embedded spies within. A warning about children and judgement. Sexual immorality and all sins will be judged, no one will escape being tried by God. Many prophecies revisited, along with a warning of of keeping God's laws so as to be among the small remnant who truly love God in America.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/02/a-whole-judgement-a-warning-september-1-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
THE RUSSIANS WILL TAKE AMERICA:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/18/__trashed/
ASCENDANCY (Rise of Russia in international arena) : https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/13/ascendancy-november-13-2020/
Wrath Is On The Land (image where Jesus stood to plead His case against the U.S.A.):
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/05/wrath-is-on-the-land-july-5th-2021/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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