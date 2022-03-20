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Government Fascism at the 2022 Trucker's Protest in Ottawa
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58 views • March 20, 2022
You don't have to live in Canada to be outraged by what unfolds in this video. The action speaks for itself. At the end, pay close attention to the comments from a survivor of the Holocaust. 2022 Mar 12 - Source: Solari Report - https://www.youtube.com/embed/X0U4YbwAt5Y
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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