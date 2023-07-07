https://gettr.com/post/p2lfmaae104

07/06/2023 Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast: Although the military spending of the CCP is much less than the US, we should remember that the CCP is practicing a Military-Civil Fusion program, which means civilians could be used as military. And the CCP has waged unrestricted warfare on the U.S. without firing one shot or using jets. They have weaponized the U.S.government and justice system. The real threat is a war on ideology and on information. Unfortunately, the U.S. and the free world is losing now

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





07/06/2023 妮可参加《韦恩·杜普里播客》: 尽管中共的军事开支比美国少很多，我们应该记得中共一直在实行“军民融合”项目，那意味着民间力量会被当作军事力量。而且，中共已经对美国发起超限战, 不用打一发子弹或者使用任何战机。他们已经武器化了美国政府和司法系统。真正的威胁是对意识形态和信息发起的战争。不幸的是，美国和自由世界正在输掉这场战争。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



