Who Is the Beast from the Bottomless Pit? Exposing Satan's Kingdom of Darkness
Published 25 days ago

Understanding Revelation 11 is an important step toward grasping Bible prophecy. This video offers a detailed look at the French Revolution and the setting up of the New World Order. It includes a discussion of the power behind the French Revolution, the birth of human rights, and their significance in current events. In Revelation 11, a beast arises out of the bottomless pit. This vision suggests that form and structure are added to a gospel of falsehood threatening to rob the world of light. How was the French Revolution depicted in Bible prophecy? What characteristics of the French Revolution is Satan employing in the kingdom of darkness he’s setting up on Earth? How will these developments affect your life? Find out in this episode which lays a foundation for understanding current world events in the context of Bible prophecy.

