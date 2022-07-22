The President of Italy Dissolves the Parliament After Accepting the Resignation From the Prime Minister

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https://gnews.org/post/pxh250a2
07/22/2022 According to TRT World, Mario Dragh, once seen as the only one who could finally unify Italy, has resigned after 17 months as Prime Minister. President Sergio Mattarella dissolved the parliament after accepting his resignation