THE-GREAT-OBSTACLE | How hard can it be to prove you are not a person (not Marv)?

I am not saying get rid of the person, but to establish in evidence, for and on the record, you is not the person. Then go have fun...........





Find us: http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ for details about or to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.

You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcm...

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adam...

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...

Photo: Copyright-free

Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬