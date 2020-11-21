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Ep. 2334b – Once The [News Unlocks] Can The Puzzle [Full Picture] Be Put Together, Panic In DC
Unshackled Minds
Unshackled Minds
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166 views • November 21, 2020
The [DS]/MSM are now losing the narrative, the news is getting out that there was voter fraud, censorship will be pushed harder now. Dark Winter is being used to control the people, keep people from talking about the elections, keep them controlled, the virus is virtually non existent, its only the cases and the fake MSM that is now keeping it alive. When the news unlocks the people will be able to see the picture very clearly. The MSM/[DS] will try to stop this.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Keywords
deep statepresident trumpvoter fraudmainstream mediamsmelection meddlinggovernment corruptionelection fraudworld economic forumx22 reportdominionsmartmatichammercentral bankproject hammerwefgreat resetstop the stealscorecarddemocrat voting fraudpresedential election 2020
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