WORLD WAR III - WILL IT BEGIN IN THE MIDDLE EAST?

While we watch the seizing of freedom in America and the steady march to the collapse of the dollar [which is taking world economies with it], the Middle East is starting to come unglued. We are a front row witness to the prophetic setting of the stage for the War of Gog & Magog (Ezekiel 38-39). We have seen alliances form between lifelong enemies Russia and Iran while at the same time countries like Turkey move from leaning to the west to path of strategic alliance with Russia and Iran. We are very close to the War of Gog & Magog, but before this happens there will be a Middle East war that will quickly start, rapidly conclude, and then soon followed by the War of Gog & Magog.