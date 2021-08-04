© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Violent Crime Makes Gun Sales Rise & a Florida MASS SHOOTING Averted | 2A For Today!
Follow
4
Share
Report
100 views • August 04, 2021
A rise in violent crime has sparked a rise in gun purchases around the country
Don't take the bait! The race bait that is- the ACLU claims that the second amendment is racist: DUMMIES
And our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman spotlight is on a man who averted a potential mass shooting in Fort Myers Florida.
Welcome to 2A For Today!
Is the 2ND Anti-BLACK? | 2A For Today
https://thenewamerican.com/is-the-2nd-anti-black-2a-for-today/
Don't take the bait! The race bait that is- the ACLU claims that the second amendment is racist: DUMMIES
And our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman spotlight is on a man who averted a potential mass shooting in Fort Myers Florida.
Welcome to 2A For Today!
Is the 2ND Anti-BLACK? | 2A For Today
https://thenewamerican.com/is-the-2nd-anti-black-2a-for-today/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.