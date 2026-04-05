Targeted Chemical Cooldown, Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, April 4, 2026, #556

Apr 4, 2026 Geoengineering Watch Weather Updates And Global Alert News

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"Ice and snow to bring power outages, travel risks to northern US" (AccuWeather). "Winter Storm Joseline" and now "Winter Storm Kadence" are the latest manipulations of the climate engineers, "winter storms" fed with a moisture loop directly out of the record warm Gulf. "Freezing rain" will also wreak havoc as the weather makers chemically nucleate atmospheric moisture. Matrix media will sensationalize the last gasps of chemically engineered winter weather while so much of the US has endured record shattering late winter and early spring heat. More and more are finally awakening to what is taking place in our skies, but the wake-up can't happen fast enough.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington





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Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: • The Dimming, Full Length Climate Engineeri...





The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: • The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate E...





To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": • Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington





In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: • Climate Engineering Q & A By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.





Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. • Geoengineering Watch: Our First Ever High ...





This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: • The Dimming, Film Preview ( Geoengineering...





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