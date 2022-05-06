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The Science: Peter McCullough MD, Where Do We Go From Here?
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104 views • May 06, 2022
In this second episode of The Science, David Gornoski sits down with Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiologist and one of the most highly cited professors concerning the early treatment of COVID. Will there be a deadlier variant than the Omicron variant of COVID? How can people prepare themselves for future variants? What steps can the vaccine-injured take to mitigate the damages? Is there a possibility that children might suffer long-term symptoms from COVID? Can we hold labs like the one at Wuhan accountable?
Follow Dr. McCullough on Twitter: https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
Follow Dr. McCullough on Twitter: https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
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