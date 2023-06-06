Create New Account
By showing weakness and seeking détente with the CCP. We will only invite aggression, and they will only continue to test our boundaries
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2ixcc95451

Mike Gallagher, Chairman of the Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the CCP: We must wake up . By showing weakness and seeking détente with the CCP. We will only invite aggression, and they will only continue to test our boundaries.


美中战略竞争特别委员会主席麦克·加拉格尔：我们需要醒来。通过示弱寻求与中共缓和，我们只会招来侵略，而他们只会继续试探我们的底线。

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #盘古翻译部


Keywords
