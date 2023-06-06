https://gettr.com/post/p2ixcc95451
Mike Gallagher, Chairman of the Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the CCP: We must wake up . By showing weakness and seeking détente with the CCP. We will only invite aggression, and they will only continue to test our boundaries.
美中战略竞争特别委员会主席麦克·加拉格尔：我们需要醒来。通过示弱寻求与中共缓和，我们只会招来侵略，而他们只会继续试探我们的底线。
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #盘古翻译部
