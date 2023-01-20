Aliens From Andromeda Told US Army Personnel That Humans Are Composite of 22 different E.T. races

https://www.howandwhys.com/alex-collier/
Collier claimed that there are about 135 billion people living on the planets in the eight closest galaxies to us. He even said that when he visited one of those habitable planets, those people got scared of seeing an earthling because of our bad reputation. In the whole universe, only humans could make their own people slaves and kill them for their own benefits.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.