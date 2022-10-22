Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RussiaGate expert Lee Smith asserts the media is a branch of the intelligence community.
185 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Shop now

Lee Smith, who is arguably one of the most important figures in uncovering Russiagate, says the media is a branch of the intelligence community.

“We’re all familiar with the fact that the press has historically leaned to the left. That’s not what we’re looking at now. We’re looking at something very, very different. We’re looking at the press as being a part of the intelligence community. They are the ones who is putting these operations out there.”💥


Source: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/11436 

Keywords
intel communitymediarussia gatelee smith

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket