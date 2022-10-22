RussiaGate expert Lee Smith asserts the media is a branch of the intelligence community.

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Lee Smith, who is arguably one of the most important figures in uncovering Russiagate, says the media is a branch of the intelligence community.
“We’re all familiar with the fact that the press has historically leaned to the left. That’s not what we’re looking at now. We’re looking at something very, very different. We’re looking at the press as being a part of the intelligence community. They are the ones who is putting these operations out there.”💥
Source: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/11436