In the Shadow of Hermes by Jüri Lina - 2009 Documentary - The Holodomor Genocide of 100M People
ENGLISH SUBTITLESBased on the widely censored book, "Under the Sign of the Scorpion" by Juri Lina, available as a free full length PDF download from here:

https://archive.org/details/UnderTheSignOfTheScorpion


Also download the brand ebook on how zionists have destroyed western civilization over the past 100 years especially. The free 121 page ebook is available here... Select "save file" when downloading.

PDF file: http://www.mediafire.com/file/3ik41jujwbofxzr/WN+Debate+Booklet+1.1.pdf

MS Word file: http://www.mediafire.com/file/b4xvm72wxf1mb9g/WN+Debate+Booklet+1.1.docx

