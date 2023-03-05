TRUMP: I'll do this on my first day in office in 2024

Former President Donald Trump, while speaking at OPAC 2023, explains what he will do on his first day back in office if elected in 2024 & lists what Biden administration mandates he will change.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.