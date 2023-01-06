Colorado Plans to Send More Migrants to New York





Colorado Gov. Jared Polis plans to send migrants to major cities including New York, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday, warning that the nation’s largest city is already struggling to deal an influx of people sent from Texas and other Republican-led states.





“We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that they are going to be sending migrants to places like New York and Chicago,” Adams said during a radio appearance. “This is just unfair for local governments to have to take on this national obligation.”





🔗 Full Article

https://www.politico.com/news/2023/01/03/colorado-migrants-new-york-00076115