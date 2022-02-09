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Super Bowl 6666 I Pet Goats, Sacrificial Rams! Olympics, Year of the Tiger. Nuclear Wave LA
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335 views • February 09, 2022
I pray you are all well, truly. Thought these things worthy of sharing. Remember, Jesus Christ is LORD and Savior, seek Him! God bless all of you.
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e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Yz...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
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