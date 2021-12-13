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Jacinda Ardern's Post-Lockdown Net Worth Skyrockets 3100%!!

The Pfizer Loyalty Card Clearly Rewards Corrupt Politicians Well



Spotlight turns to Jacinda Ardern’s net worth



The viral tweet about Jacinda Ardern’s net worth shared an excerpt from a report which alleges her net worth is $25 million. This, however, has not been verified. The report also does not reveal whether this net worth has been estimated in New Zealand or US dollars. If estimated in NZ dollars, her net worth would be around $16.8 million USD.



Net worth is defined as “the value of the assets a person or corporation owns, minus the liabilities they owe.”



For Jacinda Ardern, her finances not been publicly discussed, however we do know details about her salary as prime minister of New Zealand. As this is a public role, New Zealand’s Remuneration Authority (which decides pay for the country’s key office holders) has announced Ardern’s salary in office.



Will Jacinda Ardern Suffer Churchill’s Fate....we live in hope