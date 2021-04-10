BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

In God We Trust Satan's Instrument of Exchange.
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
136 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • April 10, 2021
In God We Trust Satan's Instrument of Exchange.
july 5 2016, originally posted

Slap in the face, in god we trust hypocrisy of the illuminati eye
hypocritical statement as: honest lawyers, truthful politicians, Gov’t don’t lie.
a joke to US all

Slap in the face

you are using the satins money to buy your toys

You buy toys with Satan’s instrument of exchange that alienate you from your faith.
Don’t spend it on Satan’s vices Shame on those who drive by your self, and use no buses or public transportation.

You buy gas and oil, the devil’s blood for your car.

Protest and abolish the Federal reserve. Satan’s playground.

Audit satin’s playground. abolish it

Costa Rica’s money has no references to God or Trust. They are a very religious country.

You should not be paying your taxes with the devils instrument.

Globally speaking, the need to abolish all central banks and excuse all loans as odious.

College degrees are more inflated than dollars.

Unlimited Quantitive Easing, 80 billion a month, that what they admit too.

IRS just to collect taxes for the federal reserve.

You are enslaved to satan’s in debt capitalism.

Can’t put links to prove my case, Boobtube will corrupt the links and ding my account for using Copy right material.
Jimmy Walter, “Money is just shiny stones and fancy paper. “ walden3.org


The man behind in god we trust
http://members.purespeed.com/~mg/imag...

THE ILLUMINATI SYMBOL, THE GREAT SEAL AND THE ONE DOLLAR BILL
http://www.illuminatirex.com/illumina...

dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolu...
Twitter @radiopacsur
Keywords
trustgodsataninwedollarobey
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Eight States Sue OpenAI Over ChatGPT Age Verification and Consumer Protection Claims

Eight States Sue OpenAI Over ChatGPT Age Verification and Consumer Protection Claims

Chase Codewell
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

Belle Carter
Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Edison Reed
Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Morgan S. Verity
Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy