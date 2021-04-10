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In God We Trust Satan's Instrument of Exchange.
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11 views • April 10, 2021
In God We Trust Satan's Instrument of Exchange.
july 5 2016, originally posted
Slap in the face, in god we trust hypocrisy of the illuminati eye
hypocritical statement as: honest lawyers, truthful politicians, Gov’t don’t lie.
a joke to US all
Slap in the face
you are using the satins money to buy your toys
You buy toys with Satan’s instrument of exchange that alienate you from your faith.
Don’t spend it on Satan’s vices Shame on those who drive by your self, and use no buses or public transportation.
You buy gas and oil, the devil’s blood for your car.
Protest and abolish the Federal reserve. Satan’s playground.
Audit satin’s playground. abolish it
Costa Rica’s money has no references to God or Trust. They are a very religious country.
You should not be paying your taxes with the devils instrument.
Globally speaking, the need to abolish all central banks and excuse all loans as odious.
College degrees are more inflated than dollars.
Unlimited Quantitive Easing, 80 billion a month, that what they admit too.
IRS just to collect taxes for the federal reserve.
You are enslaved to satan’s in debt capitalism.
Can’t put links to prove my case, Boobtube will corrupt the links and ding my account for using Copy right material.
Jimmy Walter, “Money is just shiny stones and fancy paper. “ walden3.org
The man behind in god we trust
http://members.purespeed.com/~mg/imag...
THE ILLUMINATI SYMBOL, THE GREAT SEAL AND THE ONE DOLLAR BILL
http://www.illuminatirex.com/illumina...
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolu...
Twitter @radiopacsur
july 5 2016, originally posted
Slap in the face, in god we trust hypocrisy of the illuminati eye
hypocritical statement as: honest lawyers, truthful politicians, Gov’t don’t lie.
a joke to US all
Slap in the face
you are using the satins money to buy your toys
You buy toys with Satan’s instrument of exchange that alienate you from your faith.
Don’t spend it on Satan’s vices Shame on those who drive by your self, and use no buses or public transportation.
You buy gas and oil, the devil’s blood for your car.
Protest and abolish the Federal reserve. Satan’s playground.
Audit satin’s playground. abolish it
Costa Rica’s money has no references to God or Trust. They are a very religious country.
You should not be paying your taxes with the devils instrument.
Globally speaking, the need to abolish all central banks and excuse all loans as odious.
College degrees are more inflated than dollars.
Unlimited Quantitive Easing, 80 billion a month, that what they admit too.
IRS just to collect taxes for the federal reserve.
You are enslaved to satan’s in debt capitalism.
Can’t put links to prove my case, Boobtube will corrupt the links and ding my account for using Copy right material.
Jimmy Walter, “Money is just shiny stones and fancy paper. “ walden3.org
The man behind in god we trust
http://members.purespeed.com/~mg/imag...
THE ILLUMINATI SYMBOL, THE GREAT SEAL AND THE ONE DOLLAR BILL
http://www.illuminatirex.com/illumina...
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolu...
Twitter @radiopacsur
Keywords
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