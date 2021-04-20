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Real Raw News - Fact or Fiction?
Intuitive Edge Tarot
Intuitive Edge Tarot
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191 views • April 20, 2021
In this video I take an intuitive look at an alternative news site called Real Raw News to see if they are a trustworthy and legitimate news organization or if they are practicing deception. This news organization appears to have intelligence insiders giving them information that is not readily known or seen on many other venues.
Also, I want to look at the truthfulness of a couple of their headlines.

This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.

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Keywords
fake newstruthmediamsmreal raw news
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