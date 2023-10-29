Israel’s War on the Gaza Strip Enters its 23rd Day - Israel is Pounding the Besieged Territory from Ground, Sea, and Air - between resistance groups and regime forces.

Create New Account
Israel's War on the Gaza Strip Enters its 23rd Day - Israel is Pounding the Besieged Territory from Ground, Sea, and Air
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip enters its 23rd day. Israel is pounding the besieged territory from the ground, sea, and air as fighting is underway between resistance groups and regime forces.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

