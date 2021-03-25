Fool's Errand: Time to End the War on Terrorism - Scott Horton - Editorial Director AntiWar.com

Six months after the September 11th, 2001 Terrorism, America had defeated its declared enemy Al-Qaeda, in Afghanistan. Two decades later, though, the expanded War on Terrorism continues - with no end in sight.



What is the purpose of this war? Has it reduced the threat of terrorism? If we do not bring the troops home soon, will America face grave consequences ignored by the media?



Scott Horton, out with a brand-new book, "Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism", explains how the U.S. government created our terrorism problem, and how they have exploited the terrorists' violence - only worsening matters and why it is time to just come home.



Fans of Freedom Hub know this to be true, but new listeners may not realize how tragic and compounding of an error interventionism has been. Not only overseas, with Western bombings destroying economies and creating refugees and revenge-seeking terrorists. But also, domestically, with a Homeland Security apparatus built to defend against terrorism but whose failure to protect us at all has goaded them to invent enemies among domestic dissidents - putting us all in danger now!