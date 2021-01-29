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Trump to meet House minority leader while impeachment, censure talks swirl
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170 views • January 29, 2021
FLORIDA: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is reportedly set to meet with Donald Trump as the second impeachment trial looms, and talks or censure have begun to swirl among other lawmakers for the former president. Newsmax TV's John Bachman, White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson and Representative Michael Waltz report.
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