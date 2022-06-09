The devil has to turn the world upside down just to get to God's chosen. We are the thorn in his side. We stick out like a sore thumb to the devil and he cannot stand why we fight to maintain our personal relationship with the most High. He has to change laws and times to get at us because he knows a little sifting of faith will get most people but not us. We will lose everything we have and still keep going after God. We love our freedom of speech like John the Baptist and will stand for God like Daniel.





It is hard to fight against those who view death as their ticket into heaven, their call home after enduring much suffering to obtain the prize of eternal life with the most High. The pride of the devil to be like the most High Yah is a love hate relationship with the chosen. Fighting to get us on his side as a great catch and yet hating us because we remind him of the sword and his eternal destiny in the lake of fire.





The soul of man is precious. we must engage more in the spiritual war for our soul as the devil will gladly use our ignorance to steal our soul, which is why we are told God's people are destroyed for lack of knowledge, especially now that Satan's ministers occupy most pulpits in churches.

All God wants to do is love us and most of what he gets is hate. People need to take the time to know God in Christ. There is no greater love. Ignorance is not bliss; knowledge is power.