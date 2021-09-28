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Now They Want to Ban Airsoft Guns, I told You They Will Never Stop
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131 views • September 28, 2021
Colion Noir
1.9M subscribers
Canada Airsoft Ban
https://bit.ly/3h1WcNj
Let this be another warning to everyone in America that the Anti-gun lobby and their politicians will never stop at trying to ban GUNS.
Five Years ago, I made a video titled "The Future of gun Control." In that video, I warned what the future of the 2nd Amendment would look like if we kept letting the government restrict our 2A rights inch by inch.
When this video came out, people called me a fear-monger and said I was ridiculous. But look what's happening; Canada is trying to ban Airsoft guns now.
Many of you are going to dismiss this because it's happening in Canada and not the US. YET! Canada is the canary in the coal mine.
They are a vivid example of what will happen in the US if we continue to allow the government to restrict our rights incrementally.
1.9M subscribers
Canada Airsoft Ban
https://bit.ly/3h1WcNj
Let this be another warning to everyone in America that the Anti-gun lobby and their politicians will never stop at trying to ban GUNS.
Five Years ago, I made a video titled "The Future of gun Control." In that video, I warned what the future of the 2nd Amendment would look like if we kept letting the government restrict our 2A rights inch by inch.
When this video came out, people called me a fear-monger and said I was ridiculous. But look what's happening; Canada is trying to ban Airsoft guns now.
Many of you are going to dismiss this because it's happening in Canada and not the US. YET! Canada is the canary in the coal mine.
They are a vivid example of what will happen in the US if we continue to allow the government to restrict our rights incrementally.
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