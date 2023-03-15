Crying Captured Ukrainian - 'Begging Not to be Shot or Beaten' - The Russian Allied Soldier says, "Nobody Will Kill or Beat You".

Soldiers of the Russian forces captured 2 soldiers of the Ukrainian forces during the offensive on the front near the city of Svatovo in the Lugansk region.
