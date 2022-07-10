EN/ES Wild Elephant Rescuing a 'Drowning' Man

In the video, a man is seen “drowning” as he helplessly flows along with a river gesturing for help. In the background, a herd of elephants is trying to cross the same river.





Suddenly, a baby elephant, witnessing the “accident” runs toward the man, splashing its way across the fast-moving water. The tiny elephant is barely above the water itself but it still runs and tries to reach the man in time to save him. Finally, toward the edge of the riverbank, the elephant catches up with the man.





He first tries to hold him up with his trunk, which the man grabs as well. Later, when he is unable to completely grab him by his trunk, he shields the man with his body, holding him between his limbs, so that he doesn’t get carried away with the water.





In the caption, it was revealed that the elephant seen in the video is called Kham Lha, who resides at the Elephant Nature Park, Thailand. The man who is pretending to drown is Darrick, a volunteer of the park and Kham Lha’s close friend.





Perhaps you came to think that it was a wild elephant?





It would have been very nice to think so, but the truth is that he was a trained and tame elephant.





Animals have instincts, and that man regularly fed him, so the elephant saved whoever he fed him. (Elephants are not stupid, perhaps more intelligent than humans), which would be capable of letting their benefactors and protectors die. But I repeat, that animals only have instincts. Only human beings (some of them, I mean...), have conscience and morals, and act guided by them.





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Elefante salvaje rescatando a un hombre ahogandose:





En el video, se ve a un hombre "ahogándose" mientras fluye impotente junto con un río pidiendo ayuda. Al fondo, una manada de elefantes intenta cruzar el mismo río.





De repente, un elefante bebé, al presenciar el “accidente”, corre hacia el hombre, chapoteando en el agua que se mueve rápidamente. El pequeño elefante está apenas por encima del agua, pero aun así corre e intenta alcanzar al hombre a tiempo para salvarlo. Finalmente, hacia el borde de la orilla del río, el elefante alcanza al hombre.





Primero trata de sostenerlo con su trompa, que el hombre también agarra. Luego, cuando no puede agarrarlo completamente por la trompa, lo protege con su cuerpo, sujetándolo entre sus extremidades, para que no se deje llevar por el agua.





En el pie de foto, se reveló que el elefante que se ve en el video se llama Kham Lha, que reside en el Elephant Nature Park, Tailandia. El hombre que finge ahogarse es Darrick, un voluntario del parque y amigo cercano de Kham Lha.





¿Quizás llegaste a pensar que se trataba de un elefante salvaje?





Habría sido muy bonito pensar así, pero la verdad es que era un elefante amaestrado y domesticado.





Los animales tienen instintos, y ese hombre lo alimentaba regularmente, así que el elefante salvó a quienquiera que lo alimentara. (Los elefantes no son tontos, tal vez más inteligentes que los humanos), que serían capaces de dejar morir a sus benefactores y protectores. Pero repito, que los animales solo tienen instintos. Sólo los seres humanos (algunos de ellos, quiero decir...), tienen conciencia y moral, y actúan guiados por ellas.







