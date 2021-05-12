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Warning: extremely graphic; Police murder their 4th victim, Ashli Babbitt
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132 views • May 12, 2021
January 6th: Police murder their 4th victim, Ashli Babbitt, and then kill the entire story in the media, to attempt to protect the shooter from being identified. But it isn’t over. Not yet. Ashli still deserves Justice.
If you have information on who the shooter may be, contact us at [email protected] and let us know.
John Sullivan (Jaden X)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P34tO5eaLhg
Sam Montoya (INFOWARS)
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ff6857e00bac0328da8e888
Tayler Hansen (#BabyLivesMatter)
https://twitter.com/TaylerUSA/status/1346913549898149888
43-minute version:
https://rumble.com/vgxu8n-warning-extremely-graphic-police-murder-their-4th-victim-ashli-babbitt.html
like, comment, share, subscribe!
If you have information on who the shooter may be, contact us at [email protected] and let us know.
John Sullivan (Jaden X)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P34tO5eaLhg
Sam Montoya (INFOWARS)
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ff6857e00bac0328da8e888
Tayler Hansen (#BabyLivesMatter)
https://twitter.com/TaylerUSA/status/1346913549898149888
43-minute version:
https://rumble.com/vgxu8n-warning-extremely-graphic-police-murder-their-4th-victim-ashli-babbitt.html
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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