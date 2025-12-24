BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HERE'S THE MOST IMPORTANT DOCUMENT 📃 IN EPSTEIN FILE RELEASE❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
705 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 1 day ago

Newly released Epstein-related documents suggest that the DOJ investigated 10 alleged co-conspirators connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell but never brought charges, prompting outrage and suspicion over why accountability never followed. In this segment Jimmy criticizes Kash Patel for previously demanding transparency about powerful figures tied to Epstein, then downplaying the situation once in a position to actually do something about it.


He also speculates about individuals referenced in the documents, including discussion of a wealthy Ohio businessman widely assumed to be Les Wexner, and revisits the history of Epstein’s earlier lenient plea deal, claims of intelligence ties, and immunity granted to associates. The conversation broadens into accusations of political protection, elite corruption, blackmail leverage, and systemic failure to prosecute powerful people.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZU5EVCjOo0

Keywords
jimmy doreepstein filesworldwide child sex trafficking ringincomplete redactionsco-conspirators exposed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Kevin Hughes
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Trump’s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Belle Carter
EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

Kevin Hughes
Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada&#8217;s GDP by 6.2%

Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada’s GDP by 6.2%

Willow Tohi
Malaysia&#8217;s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Malaysia’s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Belle Carter
Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy