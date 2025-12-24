HERE'S THE MOST IMPORTANT DOCUMENT 📃 IN EPSTEIN FILE RELEASE❗

Newly released Epstein-related documents suggest that the DOJ investigated 10 alleged co-conspirators connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell but never brought charges, prompting outrage and suspicion over why accountability never followed. In this segment Jimmy criticizes Kash Patel for previously demanding transparency about powerful figures tied to Epstein, then downplaying the situation once in a position to actually do something about it.





He also speculates about individuals referenced in the documents, including discussion of a wealthy Ohio businessman widely assumed to be Les Wexner, and revisits the history of Epstein’s earlier lenient plea deal, claims of intelligence ties, and immunity granted to associates. The conversation broadens into accusations of political protection, elite corruption, blackmail leverage, and systemic failure to prosecute powerful people.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZU5EVCjOo0