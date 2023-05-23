Create New Account
Let me go
Dreams to die for lovePoisoned by lies poison

The rotting corpse of my faith is blind

Devoured by the worm of deceit

The warmth that made me live

Carried away by the demon of contempt

It's time to kill the chimera

How did you kill the trust

let me go

let me go

I'm dying for your love

let me go

let me go

I drown in your lies

let me go

let me go

With your tremulous touch

Do not lull more consciousness

And you tender kiss

You won't get carried away in a curved mirror

Chest fills with black smoke

It burns hope

In the ruins of the castle where we

Wanted to lose infinity

let me go

let me go

I'm dying for your love

let me go

let me go

I drown in your lies

let me go

let me go


(Neverlove - Let me go)


